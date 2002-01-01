Company Profile
Car Power Inverter Manufacturer
Car Power Inverter Manufacturer is a leader among inverter manufacture. Our main focus is creating the highest quality products. Car Power Inverter Manufacturer is a china inverter company located in Shenzhen. Our company concentrates on inverter design and inverter manufacture. The main products are car inverter, home inverter, pure sine wave inverter, 12v to 220v inverter and so on.
Contact Information
- Address
- Building A, Yifeng industrial park, Yi feng RD, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518000 45
- Phone
- +86 755 8665 1200
- kimmy@powerinverter.org
- Website
- http://www.powerinverter.org/