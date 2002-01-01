Company Profile
Carbon Credited Farming PLC
Carbon Credited Farming is an innovator in the development of renewable energy sources. Its operation is based on a multifaceted business model that combines green oil production - a process that parallels the crude oil industry - with education and conservation programs. Through the cultivation of revenue-generating biofuels and teachings on forest conservation and sustainable farming practices, CCF enables farmers to gain long-term financial independence and restore the natural environment.
Contact Information
- Address
- 23 Austin Friars, London, n/a EC2N 2QP 226
- Phone
- 44 203 008 7170