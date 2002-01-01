CED Greentech Riverside serves Southern California.

We are a division of Consolidated Electrical Distributors-one of the largest electrical distributors in the country since its establishment in 1957. CED Greentech Riverside facility features 100,000 sq ft of warehouse space which allows us to provide full system material solutions for residential and commercial systems delivered on site usually next day. The Greentech team in Riverside has an experienced sales staff and best in class brands.