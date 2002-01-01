Legacy Archive Entry
This company profile was recorded in our directory between 2002–2024. Information may be outdated. Visit their website directly for current details.Visit Centerway Steel Co.,Ltd →
Company Profile
Centerway Steel Co.,Ltd
Centerway Steel Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of An Gang Group that specializes in the production of steel pipes and pipe fittings, steel inventory, domestic and foreign sales. We are committed to providing one-stop service for steel pipe products to customers around the world. Centerway has leading technology of steel pipe production and research at home and abroad, advanced and complete testing facilities .We strictly in accordance with the ISO 9001 quality management system for on-site management,
Contact Information
- Address
- No.798 Zhongyi Road,Yuhua District, Changsha, Hunan, China, Changsha, Hunan 410000 45
- Phone
- +86-731-86452692
- ervin@centerwaysteel.com
- Website
- http://www.centerwaypipe.com