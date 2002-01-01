Company Profile
Chemistry PR
Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2760 Fifth ave Suite 215, San Diego, California 92103 227
- Phone
- 6192368397
- alex@prchemistry.com
- Website
- http://www.thinkgreen.com