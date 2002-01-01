China Super Refractory Ceramic Fiber Co., Ltd. manufactures soluble ceramic fiber, refractory ceramic fiber, and general ceramic fibers and three production techniques containing spun type, blown type and vacuum molding. We can produce all kinds of ceramic fiber products including temperature grades of 1050â„ƒ, 1260â„ƒ, 1400â„ƒ, 1500â„ƒ, 1600â„ƒ. Our refractory fibers products are widely used in heating equipment, industrial furnaces, insulating engineering and fire proofing works in the industries of steel, metallurgy, mechanical, petrol-chemical, ceramic, glass, electronic, oil and spaceflight etc.