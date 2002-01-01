Chinasky Electronics Co., Ltd. is the leading manufacturer and exporter of CCTV products in China. We are specialized in developing, manufacturing and exporting CCTV power supplies, CCTV cables and other CCTV accessories. We have more than 10 years' experience in the security and surveillance industry.



Add:6th Floor, Building No.10, Xintiandi, Xiacheng District, Hangzhou, China



URL:http://www.chinacctvproducts.com/

Tel: +86-571-85854305

Fax: +86-571-56287710

E-mail: sales@chinacctvproducts.com