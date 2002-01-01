Company Profile

Chinasky Electronics Co., Ltd

Chinasky Electronics Co., Ltd logo
Chinasky Electronics Co., Ltd. is the leading manufacturer and exporter of CCTV products in China. We are specialized in developing, manufacturing and exporting CCTV power supplies, CCTV cables and other CCTV accessories. We have more than 10 years' experience in the security and surveillance industry.

Add:6th Floor, Building No.10, Xintiandi, Xiacheng District, Hangzhou, China

URL:http://www.chinacctvproducts.com/
Tel: +86-571-85854305
Fax: +86-571-56287710
E-mail: sales@chinacctvproducts.com

Contact Information

Address
6th Floor, Building No.10, Xintiandi, Xiacheng District, Hangzhou, China, hangzhou, zhejiang 341500 60
Phone
86-571-85854305

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