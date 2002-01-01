Company Profile
Clenergy International
Clenergy specialises in developing, manufacturing and marketing renewable energy products. Since its foundation, Clenergy has released a range of high-quality and innovative solar mounting systems, solar controllers and grid connected inverters.
Clenergy now plays a leading role in the Australia market and has rapidly gained popularity among system integrators, installers and distributors around the world.
Clenergy now plays a leading role in the Australia market and has rapidly gained popularity among system integrators, installers and distributors around the world.
Contact Information
- Address
- N305 WeiYe Building, Pioneer Park, Xiamen, Fujian 361006 45
- Phone
- 86-592-5781288
- sales@clenergy.com.cn
- Website
- http://www.clenergy.com