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Company Profile

Clenergy International

Clenergy International logo
Clenergy specialises in developing, manufacturing and marketing renewable energy products. Since its foundation, Clenergy has released a range of high-quality and innovative solar mounting systems, solar controllers and grid connected inverters.

Clenergy now plays a leading role in the Australia market and has rapidly gained popularity among system integrators, installers and distributors around the world.

Contact Information

Address
N305 WeiYe Building, Pioneer Park, Xiamen, Fujian 361006 45
Phone
86-592-5781288

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