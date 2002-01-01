Company Profile
Clenergy International
Clenergy is a technology company which designs, manufactures and distributes a range of renewable energy products for the Solar Photovoltaic market. Our solutions address the needs of residential, corporate and utility scale customers. Our innovative products are designed to exacting quality standards and to meet or exceed all relevant international standards. They are simple to install and maintenance free which means a great rate of return on your investment.
Contact Information
- Address
- C F9, #3 building, Guanyinshan CBD, Xiamen, China, Xiamen, Fujian 361012 45
- Phone
- 86 592 5995030
- sales@clenergy.com.cn
- Website
- http://www.clenergy.com.cn