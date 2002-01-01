Cooler Planet is a Seattle-based company created and run by passionate environmentalists with backgrounds in software engineering and online marketing. Through our own efforts to reduce our personal carbon footprints, we've learned how hard it is for even the most committed "green" consumer or small business owner to decrease their reliance on non-renewable energy sources. Based on our experiences, we created Cooler Planet: a business dedicated to helping consumers and small business owners reduce their contribution to global climate change. Over time, we aim to provide you all the tools and resources you need to reduce the carbon footprint of your home, your business, and your life.