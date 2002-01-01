Coremax Technology company limited

We build the industry's safest Rechargeable Lithium batteries for you. A QUALIFIED Direct resource of Lithium ion, Lithium Polymer and LiFePo4 batteries from China-Specialized on Design and manufacture Li ion battery packs Lipo batteries and LiFePo4 Battery pack systems. Coremax has been involved in the rechargeable lithium battery industry since 2007. Our serviced industries such as consumer electronics, Marine, energy storage battery system, transportation and now material handling.