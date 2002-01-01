Coremax Technology company limited

Coremax Technology is a Manufacturer Specialized on the Lithium-ion battery packs, The company is located in Shenzhen city of China. As a professional Battery enterprise, its concentration on Lithium-ion and lithium iron phospate battery and battery packs BMS development. Coremax is capable to provide LiFePo4 battery solution for solar energy storage systems( ESS) and also All kinds of EV battery packs. Solar lithium battery storage system like most popular low voltage 12v, 24v and 48v system.