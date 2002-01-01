Company Profile
Data Translation Inc.
Data Translation is a leading designer and manufacturer of high performance USB and Ethernet data acquisition (DAQ) modules and instrumentation for temperature, voltage, and sound and vibration measurement and analysis with supporting software solutions for the test and measurement and alternative energy markets.
Contact Information
- Address
- 100 Locke Drive, Marlboro, MA 01752-1192 227
- Phone
- 800-525-8528
- info@datatranslation.com
- Website
- http://www.datatranslation.com/