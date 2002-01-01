Company Profile

DEPCOM Power

DEPCOM Power logo
DEPCOM Power is a partner in utility-scale solar for Project Development Support, Engineering, Procurement & Construction, and Operations & Maintenance services for utilities, independent power producers, and project development companies. DEPCOM Power leverages a highly experienced solar team, technology-agnostic top-tier solar modules, and cost-effective balance of system components to provide optimum levels of agility, price, and quality for utility-scale solar. For more information about DEP

Contact Information

Address
9185 E Pima Center Pkwy, Suite 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 227
Phone
(480) 270-­6910

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