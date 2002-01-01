Company Profile
Easysolar
INNOVATIVE DESIGN
EASY SOLAR APP- FAST, EFFECTIVE AND AVAILABLE FROM EACH DEVICE
EasySolar app is currently the most advanced tool to design PV available from smartphone that contains advanced algorithms developed by engineers of the best European universities of technology along with the largest components base of Photon and the radiation database of NASA.
EASY SOLAR APP- FAST, EFFECTIVE AND AVAILABLE FROM EACH DEVICE
EasySolar app is currently the most advanced tool to design PV available from smartphone that contains advanced algorithms developed by engineers of the best European universities of technology along with the largest components base of Photon and the radiation database of NASA.
Contact Information
- Address
- ul. Obornicka 330, Poznań, Wielkopolska 60-689 173
- Phone
- +48 61 669 46 64
- Website
- http://www.easysolar.co