Company Profile
Eclipse Solar
Eclipse Solar is a 100% Australian owned family business. We import our products directly from the Manufacturer and are a one stop shop for all your Solar Power needs. We only use quality European designed REC Solar panels with a better output and lifespan than any other product on the market.
Our Hot water Systems are all manufactured in Australia. We can supply and install solar power systems in Queensland, including Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.
Our Hot water Systems are all manufactured in Australia. We can supply and install solar power systems in Queensland, including Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3 Park Road, Nambour, QLD 4560 14
- Phone
- 1300 851 291
- Website
- http://www.eclipsesolar.com.au/