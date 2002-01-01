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Company Profile

Eclipse Solar

Eclipse Solar logo
Eclipse Solar is a 100% Australian owned family business. We import our products directly from the Manufacturer and are a one stop shop for all your Solar Power needs. We only use quality European designed REC Solar panels with a better output and lifespan than any other product on the market.
Our Hot water Systems are all manufactured in Australia. We can supply and install solar power systems in Queensland, including Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

Contact Information

Address
3 Park Road, Nambour, QLD 4560 14
Phone
1300 851 291

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