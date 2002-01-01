Company Profile
Enzinc
Enzinc is an engineering technology company focused on developing advanced high performance green batteries that are safe, non-flammable and powerful for mobility and stationary use. Its zinc microsponge 'Enzinc Inside' anode is a drop in technology that can rapidly scale deployment of better batteries by using existing manufacturing infrastructure. The company applies aerospace and automotive engineering practices to energy storage development. Enzinc is an ARPA-e awardee.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1301 S 46th Street, Richmond, CA 94804 227
- Phone
- 2024919093
- info@enzinc.com
- Website
- https://enzinc.com/