Company Profile
ETA-Florence Renewable Energies
ETA-Florence offers high-quality technical, organisational and management support, providing specific consultancy services and advanced engineering solutions in the field of renewable energies. Since 1994 ETA-Florence has gained a strong experience in communication activities, including organisation and realisation of high level international conferences and exhibitions, scientific publications, a wide network of contacts established with universities, research centres, industries and media.
Contact Information
- Address
- Via Giacomini, 32, Firenze, Italy 50132 107
- Phone
- 055 5002174
- Website
- http://www.etaflorence.it