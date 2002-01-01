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Company Profile

ETA-Florence Renewable Energies

ETA-Florence Renewable Energies logo
ETA-Florence offers high-quality technical, organisational and management support, providing specific consultancy services and advanced engineering solutions in the field of renewable energies. Since 1994 ETA-Florence has gained a strong experience in communication activities, including organisation and realisation of high level international conferences and exhibitions, scientific publications, a wide network of contacts established with universities, research centres, industries and media.

Contact Information

Address
Via Giacomini, 32, Firenze, Italy 50132 107
Phone
055 5002174

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