Company Profile
EuroWaste
Eurowaste Srl is a company active in the field of organisation of environmental conferences, training courses and seminars in Italy. These Symposia have rapidly become the International Reference Forum where planners, operators, public officials and scientists present their relevant experiences and propose and discuss new concepts and technologies of landfilling and waste management.
Contact Information
- Address
- Via Beato Pellegrino, Padova, Italy 35100 107
- Phone
- 0498726987
- info@urbanmining.it