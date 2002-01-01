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Company Profile

Exhibitions India Group

Exhibitions India Group logo
The Exhibitions India Group is a trade promotion organisation creating opportunities for investments, joint ventures and technology transfers. EI Group is an interface between business, Government, academia, society, media, etc. The Group has been in existence since 1987 and comprises of several strategic business units.

Contact Information

Address
217-B, II Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase -3, New Delhi, Delhi 110020 101
Phone
+91 11 42795032

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