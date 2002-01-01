Company Profile
Exhibitions India Group
The Exhibitions India Group is a trade promotion organisation creating opportunities for investments, joint ventures and technology transfers. EI Group is an interface between business, Government, academia, society, media, etc. The Group has been in existence since 1987 and comprises of several strategic business units.
Contact Information
- Address
- 217-B, II Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase -3, New Delhi, Delhi 110020 101
- Phone
- +91 11 42795032
- sandhyad@eigroup.in
- Website
- http://exhibitionsindiagroup.com