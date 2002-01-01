Company Profile
FC Business Intelligence
FC Business Intelligence is an events and reports company focussing on many different areas within the alternative and renewable energy sectors. Spreading across Wind, Solar, Wave and Tidal the events that are run to the highest standard possible have a global audience of around 10000 cumilatively.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7-9 Fashion Street, London, England E1 6PX 226
- Phone
- +44 (0) 207 375 7500
- dtruman@fcbizintel.com
- Website
- http://www.firstconf.com