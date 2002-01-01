  1. altenergymag
  2. events
  3. subscribe
Company Profile

Freyr Energy

Freyr Energy logo
Freyr Energy was founded on the principles of making solar energy affordable and accessible for everyone. In order to make adoption of solar energy a reality at the grass-root level, we have identified that consumer awareness, affordability and accessibility play an integral role. With our innovative platform, SunPro+, our extensive channel-partner network and our efficient service we ensure that these three factors are addressed to make sure your venture into solar energy is hassle-free.

Contact Information

Address
301, 3rd Floor, KKR Square, Kavuri Hills, Phase I, Road no. 36 Hyderabad, India - 500033, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033 101
Phone
9012345678

Social Media