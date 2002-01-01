Company Profile
Freyr Energy
Freyr Energy was founded on the principles of making solar energy affordable and accessible for everyone. In order to make adoption of solar energy a reality at the grass-root level, we have identified that consumer awareness, affordability and accessibility play an integral role. With our innovative platform, SunPro+, our extensive channel-partner network and our efficient service we ensure that these three factors are addressed to make sure your venture into solar energy is hassle-free.
Contact Information
- Address
- 301, 3rd Floor, KKR Square, Kavuri Hills, Phase I, Road no. 36 Hyderabad, India - 500033, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033 101
- Phone
- 9012345678
- hydfreyrenergy@gmail.com
- Website
- https://freyrenergy.com/