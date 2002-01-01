Company Profile
Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association
The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association is the trade association for the fuel cell and hydrogen energy industry. Fuel cells and hydrogen deliver clean, reliable power to leading edge corporate, academic and public sector users. FCHEA represents the full global supply chain, including universities, government labs and agencies, trade associations, fuel cell materials, components and systems manufacturers, hydrogen producers and fuel distributors, utilities and other end users.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1211 Connecticut Avenue, Suite 650, Washington, DC 20036 227
- Phone
- 202-261-1331
- jgangi@fchea.org
- Website
- http://www.fchea.org