Company Profile
green world conferences
Since its official launch in April 2008, Green World Conferences have been successfully delivering incisive conferences focused on the renewable energy industry. Complimented by roundtables, trainings and field trips our events provide practical and specific advice in all areas, helping drive improvement and development of participating companies. Organised in close co-operation with leading renewable energy experts our conferences enjoy a strong reputation for their content.
Contact Information
- Address
- 61 The Ridings, london, london w5 3dp 226
- Phone
- 0044 (0) 78 46 48 69 80
- Website
- http://greenworldconferences.com