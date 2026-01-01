Company Profile
Guangzhou Honest Exhibition Co., Ltd
The 11th World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2026)
Date: September 16th-18th, 2026
Venue: Area A, China Import and Export Fair Complex
Address: No.380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China
Website: http://en.battery-expo.com/
Date: September 16th-18th, 2026
Venue: Area A, China Import and Export Fair Complex
Address: No.380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China
Website: http://en.battery-expo.com/
Contact Information
- Address
- Guangzhou, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510000 45
- Phone
- 13413566118
- WBE_office@yeah.net
- Website
- http://en.battery-expo.com/