Company Profile
Hanron Lighting Co., Ltd
"Hanron Lighting Co., Ltd is a professional and high-tech Led enterprises with researching, producing and sales of various kinds of Led Flexible strip light, Led Rigid Bar and Slim LED Panel Light for 4 years. By our advanced tech, high quality, super brightness, low light declining and long lifetime Leds, we've get very good reputation from many customers and become an excellent supplier and solution provider of high level led strip light.
Contact Information
- Address
- "No.6, Langxin Road 1, Shiyan Town, Baoan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong,china", shenzhen, Guangdong 518108 45
- Phone
- 075523595836
- info@hanronlighting.com
- Website
- http://www.hanronlighting.com/