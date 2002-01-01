Company Profile
Hunan Great Steel Pipe Co.ltd
Hunan great steel pipe co.,ltd mainly provide carbon steel pipe, seamless steel pipe, erw steel pipe, ssaw steel pipe, lsaw steel pipe as a professional steel pipe manufacturer.
HUNAN GREAT STEEL PIPE CO.,LTD is one of the leading steel pipe manufacturer from China,which occupy 10% of the total China steel pipe export quantity.
We can meet clients demand for different size of ASTM,JIS,DIN,EN,API,BS standard pipe and tube.
HUNAN GREAT STEEL PIPE CO.,LTD is one of the leading steel pipe manufacturer from China,which occupy 10% of the total China steel pipe export quantity.
We can meet clients demand for different size of ASTM,JIS,DIN,EN,API,BS standard pipe and tube.
Contact Information
- Address
- Hunan Steel Industrial Zone, Tianxin Special District, Changsha City,China, CHANGSHA, HUNAN 410004 45
- Phone
- 15116308512
- ada_steelpipe@sina.com
- Website
- http://www.great-pipe.com