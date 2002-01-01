Hunan great steel pipe co.,ltd mainly provide carbon steel pipe, seamless steel pipe, erw steel pipe, ssaw steel pipe, lsaw steel pipe as a professional steel pipe manufacturer.



HUNAN GREAT STEEL PIPE CO.,LTD is one of the leading steel pipe manufacturer from China,which occupy 10% of the total China steel pipe export quantity.

We can meet clients demand for different size of ASTM,JIS,DIN,EN,API,BS standard pipe and tube.