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Company Profile

Institute of Solar Technology

Institute of Solar Technology logo
Institute of Solar Technology (Solar Technology Training Institute) has been established by "Shyamsundar Child and Women Development Society" on 14/08/2012, meeting regulation no-52, project controlled memo no- SET/IST/1/12 and GP/GOV/1/12 as a "GREEN PROJECT" unit of this organization for reducing global warming through renewable energy technologies.

Contact Information

Address
Shyamsundar chawk, PO- sontoshpur, Howrah, Howrah, West Bengal 711310 101
Phone
9732735762

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