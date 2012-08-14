Company Profile
Institute of Solar Technology
Institute of Solar Technology (Solar Technology Training Institute) has been established by "Shyamsundar Child and Women Development Society" on 14/08/2012, meeting regulation no-52, project controlled memo no- SET/IST/1/12 and GP/GOV/1/12 as a "GREEN PROJECT" unit of this organization for reducing global warming through renewable energy technologies.
Contact Information
- Address
- Shyamsundar chawk, PO- sontoshpur, Howrah, Howrah, West Bengal 711310 101
- Phone
- 9732735762
- admissionatist@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.cwdswb.org