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Company Profile

Iqra Technology

Iqra Technology logo
Iqra Technology is IT Solutions and Services Company. We are salesforce and Microsoft partner company. We aim to provide cost-effective IT services within the customer's budget range. We scrutinize, design, and develop solutions custom-made for the business necessities. We deliver services in various domains including CRM, ERP, e-commerce, CMS, business intelligence, web development, customized applications, portals, mobile apps, & RPA technologies. We provide IT services starting from $2100 per

Contact Information

Address
Plot No.T-17, Software Technology Park, MIDC Aurangabad-431001, Maharashtra, India., Software Techno, Aurangabad, Maharashtra 2100 101
Phone
08654841473

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