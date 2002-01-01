Iqra Technology is IT Solutions and Services Company. We are salesforce and Microsoft partner company. We aim to provide cost-effective IT services within the customer's budget range. We scrutinize, design, and develop solutions custom-made for the business necessities. We deliver services in various domains including CRM, ERP, e-commerce, CMS, business intelligence, web development, customized applications, portals, mobile apps, & RPA technologies. We provide IT services starting from $2100 per