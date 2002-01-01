JMV LPS Limited develops indigenous IoT-based monitoring and sensing systems for critical infrastructure - railways, pipelines, power, defence, and telecom. Our IoT portfolio includes RFMS, DAS for pipeline intrusion, perimeter security & optical fiber health, RDPMS, Integrated Earthing & Lightning Protection Monitoring, and Digital Earthing solutions. Also, a complete OEM for earthing, lightning protection, and surge protection systems. ISO certified. RDSO approved. Make in India