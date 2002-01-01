kbDNA's mission is to support early-to-late phase discovery laboratories with solutions that ensure consistent, reliable research results. We provide research laboratories with synthetic bioreagents, including ssDNA, RNA, and Recombinant Proteins specific to their target objectives. Powered by manufacturing seniority, these novel reagents follow the made-to-measure standards of kbDNA, a name inspired by the key contribution of kb ladders throughout our process.