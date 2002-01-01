Company Profile
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd.
Ken Research is a leading global industry research and information service company operating with a network of partner firms across the US, Asia and Europe. The company provides bespoke industry intelligence, equity research reports and business consulting services on gamut of sectors.
Contact Information
- Address
- NDM-II, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, New Delhi, Delhi 110034 101
- Phone
- +91-11-47017199
- query@kenresearch.com
- Website
- http://www.kenresearch.com/