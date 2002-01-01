  1. altenergymag
  2. events
  3. subscribe
Company Profile

Kernel Data Recovery

Kernel Data Recovery logo
Kernel Data Recovery is a well-known firm dealing varied range of data recovery solutions for both enterprise and home users. The company started its services in the year 2004; Kernel Data Recovery has since released many best-selling data recovery tools along with a growth rate of 200 percent annually for the same period. To get a detailed view about the software functionality, feel free to visit http://www.ziprepair.org/

Contact Information

Address
B-57, Sec 57, Noida, U.P. 201301 101
Phone
9818725861

Social Media