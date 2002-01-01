Company Profile
Kernel Data Recovery
Kernel Data Recovery.Com is a leading firm dealing in all sorts of data recovery solutions for both enterprise and home users. The company settled its base in the year 2004; Kernel Data Recovery.Com has since released many best-selling data recovery tools along with a growth rate of 200 percent annually for the same period. To get a detailed view about the software functionality, feel free to visit http://www.pstfiles.net/
Contact Information
- Address
- B-57, Sec 57, Noida, U.P. 201301 101
- Phone
- 9818725861
- c.bronson15@yahoo.com
- Website
- http://www.pstfiles.net/