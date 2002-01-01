  1. altenergymag
  2. events
  3. subscribe
Company Profile

Kiner & Associates CPAs, Inc.

Kiner & Associates CPAs, Inc. logo
Established in 2003, Kiner & Associates has been a trusted accountant for Cincinnati residents and small businesses for almost a decade.Beyond basic accounting and tax preparation services, they also offer payroll processing, credit card processing, QuickBooks Certified installation and training, and cost segregation services.

Contact Information

Address
1776 Mentor Ave., Suite 212, Cincinnati, OH 45212 227
Phone
513-351-5707

Social Media