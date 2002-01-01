Company Profile
Kiner & Associates CPAs, Inc.
Established in 2003, Kiner & Associates has been a trusted accountant for Cincinnati residents and small businesses for almost a decade.Beyond basic accounting and tax preparation services, they also offer payroll processing, credit card processing, QuickBooks Certified installation and training, and cost segregation services.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1776 Mentor Ave., Suite 212, Cincinnati, OH 45212 227
- Phone
- 513-351-5707
- greg_bear@ymail.com
- Website
- http://kinercpa.com