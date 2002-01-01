Houston, TX - To create good web sites, it is not enough to have just designing skills. It is important to have good HTML and XHTML coding skills, because web designers normally use design software tools such as Photoshop and other similar design tools. The resulting files form Photoshop will be in PSD format. However, these brilliant designs cannot be used unless they go through the PSD to HTML or PSD to XHTML conversion process. These conversions require coding skills and not all web designers