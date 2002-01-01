As you might be aware, Lexis Conferences will be hosting the World Biopreservation and Biobanking Summit this year. This exciting event will take place on July 19-20.2019 in New York City, USA. Many prominent speakers, along with information-packed workshops, will fill the agenda. I am honored to invite you to attend this conference and to share your valuable thoughts.

The Summit provides an expansive number of valuable presentations all through the two days occasion, including lecture forum, pl