Company Profile
Mercom Capital Group
Mercom Capital Group, llc, is a global communications and consulting firm focused on Healthcare IT, cleantech and financial communications. Mercom's consulting division advises companies on new market entry, overall strategic decision-making, and provides custom market research. Mercom delivers highly respected industry market intelligence reports covering Healthcare IT, Solar Energy, Wind Energy and Smart Grid.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4611 Bee Caves Road, Suite 303, Austin, Texas 78746 227
- Phone
- 512.215.4452
- info@mercomcapital.com
- Website
- http://mercomcapital.com