Company Profile
Metal Worx Recycling
We are experts in waste metal recycling and scrap metal recycling and turning all the metals into reusable material. We are the leading metal scrap company who buy and sell scrap metals in Christiana, South Africa. We deal in metals like steel, Aluminum redundant electrical equipment, redundant farming & mining equipment, and vintage cars & tractors. We are committed towards enhancing the proportion of recycled materials.
Contact Information
- Address
- 325 Koí¶perasie St, Christiana, Christiana 2680 199
- Phone
- 0768772572
- Website
- https://metal-worx.co.za/