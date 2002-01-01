Company Profile
Minibig Technologies
Minibig technologies is based in Karachi, Pakistan and is also serving in UAE. We are a company with professional developers, strong marketing team and creative designers. Our Vision is to be the Pakistan's leading digital media agency, offering ideal services to business in terms of information technology.
Mission Statement Minibig Technologies is dedicated to deliver innovative choice to large, medium and small enterprises by making them develop and maintain, identification growth.
Mission Statement Minibig Technologies is dedicated to deliver innovative choice to large, medium and small enterprises by making them develop and maintain, identification growth.
Contact Information
- Address
- House 2 A 4/33 Nazimabd no 02, Karachi, sindh 74600 164
- Phone
- 922136687860
- bloggers@minibigtech.com
- Website
- http://www.minibigtech.com