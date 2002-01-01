  1. altenergymag
  2. events
  3. subscribe
Company Profile

Mistaya Engineering Inc

Mistaya Engineering Inc logo
Mistaya Engineering produces Windographer, industry-leading wind data analysis software. Windographer is used worldwide to analyze wind resource data measured by met tower, SoDAR, or LiDAR. It improves the productivity of data analysts by performing sophisticated calculations, enabling quality control and creating presentation-quality graphical outputs.

Contact Information

Address
109 Arbour Ridge Heights, NW, Calgary, Alberta T3G 3Z1 39
Phone
403 351 0893

Social Media