Company Profile
Mistaya Engineering Inc
Mistaya Engineering produces Windographer, industry-leading wind data analysis software. Windographer is used worldwide to analyze wind resource data measured by met tower, SoDAR, or LiDAR. It improves the productivity of data analysts by performing sophisticated calculations, enabling quality control and creating presentation-quality graphical outputs.
Contact Information
- Address
- 109 Arbour Ridge Heights, NW, Calgary, Alberta T3G 3Z1 39
- Phone
- 403 351 0893
- info@windographer.com
- Website
- http://www.windographer.com