Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.
We are among the top automation suppliers globally, offering manufacturers, machine builders, and system integrators the most advanced and reliable automation solutions for improving performance, lowering total cost of ownership, and enhancing competitiveness. We offer a complete product portfolio from controllers and visualization solutions, drives and motion control, to robotics, allowing us to create uniquely innovative and integrated solutions on one platform for highest quality performance.
Contact Information
- Address
- 500 Corporate Woods Parkway, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 227
- Phone
- 847-487-2100
- Website
- https://mitsubishisolutions.com/