Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric's range of dedicated commercial fan & pump control solutions are built in the U.S., adapting the quality, efficiency and reliability of our VFD technology and engineering it into a complete range of pump and fan controllers. These solutions are perfectly adapted to the special needs of the commercial building sector. Visit: http://mitsubishisolutions.com/fan-and-pump-control/
Contact Information
- Address
- 500 Corporate Woods Parkway, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 227
- Phone
- 847-487-2100