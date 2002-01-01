Company Profile

MMR Power Solutions

MMR Power Solutions logo
MMR is dedicated towards a progressive outlook and the application of future technological advancements in green energy. With current projects and interests ranging from solar PV, cogeneration, bio-mass, ethanol to parabolic solar trough applications, we are committed to helping the world meet it's energy needs in a responsible and efficient fashion. MMR Power Solutions and its parent MMR Group have been working in the development and construction of generation facilities for over 30 years.

Contact Information

Address
2730 E. Woodward Ave., Fresno, CA 93721 227
Phone
559 266 6248

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