Company Profile
MMR Power Solutions
MMR is dedicated towards a progressive outlook and the application of future technological advancements in green energy. With current projects and interests ranging from solar PV, cogeneration, bio-mass, ethanol to parabolic solar trough applications, we are committed to helping the world meet it's energy needs in a responsible and efficient fashion. MMR Power Solutions and its parent MMR Group have been working in the development and construction of generation facilities for over 30 years.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2730 E. Woodward Ave., Fresno, CA 93721 227
- Phone
- 559 266 6248
- Info@mmrps.com
- Website
- http://www.mmrps.com