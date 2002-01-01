Company Profile
Moxie Solar
Moxie Solar was founded in 2008 out of a desire to bring new green energy options to Iowa. Since then, Moxie Solar has grown to be the leading Midwest provider of solar energy solutions for commercial, residential, and agricultural applications. With over 500 successfully completed projects and predominantly 5-star customer reviews, we're proud to be one of the top solar installers in the nation.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2101 W Carroll Ave. Suite 100, Chicago, Illinois 60612 227
- Phone
- (312) 736-0404
- info@moxiesolar.com