  1. altenergymag
  2. events
  3. subscribe
Company Profile

Moxie Solar

Moxie Solar logo
Moxie Solar was founded in 2008 out of a desire to bring new green energy options to Iowa. Since then, Moxie Solar has grown to be the leading Midwest provider of solar energy solutions for commercial, residential, and agricultural applications. With over 500 successfully completed projects and predominantly 5-star customer reviews, we're proud to be one of the top solar installers in the nation.

Contact Information

Address
2101 W Carroll Ave. Suite 100, Chicago, Illinois 60612 227
Phone
(312) 736-0404

Social Media