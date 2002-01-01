Nansteel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd, today an ISO - 9001:2008, certified Company. are a prominent Manufacturer, Stockist and Exporter of carbon steel pipe, stainless steel pipe, structural section, fittings and OCTG in various materials including Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel. in standard size and as per our customers' requirements and drawings. Products from Nansteel are used widely in Nuclear Power Plants, Thermal Power Stations, Atomic Power Plants, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical...