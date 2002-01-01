Company Profile
Neoventure Corporation
Neoventure Corporation is an independent investment advisory agency based in China assisting international investors identify investment opportunities in emerging market. The main focus of Neoventure's business is in the power infrastructure sector. Neveoventure has been following the development of Vietnam's infrastructure sector since 2010. We have successfully organized 10 oil & gas events before and 6 renewable energy events.
Contact Information
- Address
- Room 1802, Block C, SEDEC 70 Caobao Rd., Shanghai, PR China, Shanghai, Shanghai 200235 45
- Phone
- +86 21 6432 6270
- Website
- https://www.neoventurecorp.com/