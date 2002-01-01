Company Profile
NetZeroPLUS Canada
Incorporated to promote transparency in claims of net-zero.
Promote the 'Count Every kWh' campaign to have thermal energy sources rated in kWh, and to qualify and quantify the production from heat pumps as renewable energy.
Promote the 'Count Every kWh' campaign to have thermal energy sources rated in kWh, and to qualify and quantify the production from heat pumps as renewable energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- Box 496, Almonte, ON K0A 1A0 39
- Phone
- 613-663-5200
- netzeroplus@email.com
- Website
- http://net-zero-PLUS.com