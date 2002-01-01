Company Profile
Northwire, Inc.
An innovative solutions provider, Northwire, Inc. markets, designs and manufactures technical and coil cables for diverse applications, including alternative energy, industrial, life sciences, government, underwater and others. Northwire offers unmatched quality and customer service excellence. Northwire experts will design, build and ship custom cables in as little as 5 days with no minimum length or order requirements.
Contact Information
- Address
- 110 Prospect Way, Osceola, Wisconsin 54020 227
- Phone
- 715-294-2121
- cableinfo@northwire.com