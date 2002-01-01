Company Profile

Norwich University Civil Engineering Program

Norwich University Civil Engineering Program logo
Norwich University has been an innovator in education for almost 200 years. We extend a tradition of values-based education, where structured, disciplined, and rigorous studies create a challenging and rewarding experience. Online programs, such as the Master of Civil Engineering, have made our comprehensive curriculum available to more students than ever before.

Contact Information

Address
158 Harmon Dr, Northfield, Vermont 05663 227
Phone
1-866-684-7237

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